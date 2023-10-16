First PNG-Asia Investment Conference starts

The theme of the two-day event is “Partnership for Prosperity”.

The President of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Anthony Smare, will start off the event with welcome remarks.

This will be followed by keynote addresses from Prime Minister James Marape and the acting Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR, Li Yongsheng.

The second session, entitled “PNG minerals powering Asia”, will run from 8.40am to 10am. This part of the program will see presentations from the Vice-Minister of Mining, James Donald, the Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd, Kumul Minerals Holdings, PanAust Ltd and XCMG (PNG) Engineering Machinery Ltd.

Presentations from 10.30am to 12pm will be based on “PNG energy powering Asia”, with Vice-Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Thomas Opa, opening the session.

ExxonMobil is scheduled after Opa, then Total Energies, the National Energy Authority and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd.

The final part of the day one session will be on “Enduring Success for Asian Investors in PNG”.

Day one will end at 3pm today.