ExxonMobil PNG staff efforts acknowledged

Now in its sixth year, the LCM Award Program celebrated these staff members who show outstanding contributions towards the Em Pasin bilong ExxonMobil long PNG or in English "The way we do things at ExxonMobil in PNG" culture.

ExxonMobil PNG Chairman and Managing Director, Peter Larden, congratulated all the recipients and acknowledged the entire EMPNG team's hard work during the year.

"This year we have 11 recipients, with each winner demonstrating admirable behaviours in the most important areas fundamental to our culture. The EMPNG culture is underpinned by the six core behaviours of safety, security, environment, integrity, teamwork, and excellence,” said Mr Larden.

He added, “Congratulations to all of the 2022 LCM Award recipients. Your commitment and contribution to upholding the values of the ‘Em Pasin bilong ExxonMobil long PNG’ program is both recognised and valued, and had set the standard for all of us as we progressed through 2022."

The 2022 LCM Award recipients are:

Safety Awards: Janeth Gurame, EMPNG Field Operation Technician, Upstream Operations, and Louisa Sernay, EMPNG Occupational Health Coordinator

Security Award: Stephen Samuel, EMPNG Security Operations Lead

Environment Award: Colman Otmar, EMPNG Environmental Advisor, and Annabelle Smith, EMPNG Environment Engineer

Integrity Award: Rosinta Lakasa, EMPNG Customer Experience Supervisor, Information Technology; and Fatima Morgan, Process & Controls Advisor

Teamwork Award: Mea Vai, EMPNG Engineering Technician; and Marciah Mizigi, Procurement Admin Contracts Supervisor

Excellence Award: John Mobilus, EMPNG Logistics Coordinator, Moro; and Belinda Gurra, Planning & Contributions Supervisor, Public & Government Affairs

The LCM Awards was introduced in 2017 in order to highlight staff efforts to uphold and promote the behaviors central to the Em Pasin bilong ExxonMobil long PNG work culture.