EMPNG awards landowner company

In congratulating the Hela-based landowner company, ExxonMobil PNG (EMPNG) Limited’s national content manager, Sisa Kini, said: “We are proud of HGDC Energy Services’ achievement and success. Continued growth in the capacity and capability of local companies is central not only to EMPNG's success but also the economic development of Papua New Guinea.”

Since 2009, they have made workforce development a core business priority by initiating a variety of programs including:

An apprentice program for mechanical fitters. Three apprentices are currently attached to the PNG LNG's Hides Gas Conditioning Plant maintenance workshop. The program is endorsed by the National Apprenticeship and Trade Testing Board.

A ‘Women in Workforce’ program which focuses on developing technical capabilities and increasing roles and responsibilities for female staff. This program also includes career path planning and confidence-building initiatives such as public speaking courses and involvement in Toastmasters Public Speaking Club.

A mentoring program that helps junior staff to continue to grow and develop their role in various areas, including safety, engineering, financial, projects and human resources.

Ninety-nine percent of their workforce is comprised of Papua New Guineans with seventy percent being locals from Hela’s many communities. This focus on building and maintaining a skilled local workforce is something the management remains committed to going forward.

HGDC Energy Services chairman, Libe Parindali, said the award recognises the team’s efforts to deliver high standards in support of the PNG LNG Project. It also boosts the staff’s morale as they look forward to continuing their efforts to drive excellence going forward.

“We are proud of our work to invest in and build local talent,” he stated. “This enables them to compete and work anywhere in the world.

“We humbly accept this award as a vote of confidence in our technical, training and managerial capabilities. The company strives to deliver industry best practice and contribute meaningfully to the PNG LNG Project and the nation.

“We are committed to supporting local businesses, where 19 percent of its service providers in 2019 were from the Hela Province alone,” Parindali added.