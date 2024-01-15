CPL Group resilient amid turmoil

CPL houses renowned brands like Stop & Shop, City Pharmacy, Hardware Haus, Bon Café, Fresh Express, City Pharmacy Medical & Lab Supplies, Real Rewards Plus, Jacks of PNG, and Prouds (PNG).

Stan Joyce, the CPL Board spokesperson, expressed deep concern over the testing of the rule of law, emphasising the need for citizens to unite against lawlessness.

Despite the grim situation, Joyce highlighted the resilience ingrained in CPL, attributing it to the dedicated staff who swiftly protected assets during the turmoil.

Acknowledging the uncertain path to recovery, the Board remains determined to emerge stronger.

Joyce urged public confidence in CPL’s future, emphasising the continued necessity for essential goods and services.

The company, proud of its PNG roots, pledges support to local businesses and the community through its Foundation.

Safety remains paramount, with a zero-tolerance policy for activities endangering staff. As the nation awaits a return to normalcy, the CPL Board remains optimistic, standing united with its staff and customers, echoing the sentiment: "In unity, we shall prevail."