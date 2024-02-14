Consort Express Lines Expands Fleet

This strategic addition, which seamlessly joins Consort's operational network since November 2023, signals a noteworthy investment in PNG's shipping infrastructure.

Acquired on February 3, 2024, for K25 million, MV Papuan Coast is an 8000dwt multi-purpose vessel designed to accommodate 318-TEU, catering to various containerized, break bulk, and project cargo needs. As the largest container vessels trading coastally in PNG, the Papuan Coast marks Consort's progressive fleet expansion, which now boasts 20 vessels.

Antony Riley, Consort's General Manager, emphasizes the vessel's significance: "Our customers demand increased frequency and flexibility between Lae and Port Moresby. The Papuan Coast addresses these needs, ensuring timely delivery of goods and reinforcing Consort's leadership in coastal shipping."

Joining the ranks of similar-sized vessels like the Bougainville Coast, Gazelle Coast, and Niugini Coast, the Papuan Coast enhances Consort's liner network. It promises enhanced capacity and sailing frequency between key hubs like Lae, Port Moresby, North Coast, New Guinea Islands, and Bougainville, ensuring weekly service offerings on major trade lanes.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Consort reaffirms its commitment to customer-centric solutions. The company's K130 million investment program focuses on fleet renewal, enhancement of liner service, and schedule reliability.

Notable investments include the acquisition of Papuan Coast, additional tugs and barges totalling K87 million, and a K18 million allocation for fleet maintenance.

Vele Rupa, General Manager of Corporate Affairs at Steamships Ltd, underscores the strategic importance of these investments.

“Consort's recent acquisitions reflect our dedication to safer, more reliable services, fostering a comprehensive network reaching all PNG ports."

Consort's visionary approach and strategic investments position it as a pioneer in PNG's maritime sector. The company remains committed to providing innovative supply-chain solutions, aiming to be the preferred partner for its customers.