CEL contract awarded to Norwegian software firm

Tero Marine will roll out its TM Master range of applications to Consort Express Lines’ fleet of general cargo vessels, including 14 tugs owned by Pacific Towing. Both companies are members of the Steamships Trading Company within the Swire Group.

The agreement with Tero Marine covers their full range of fleet management software applications across procurement, maintenance, crew management, quality and environment.

Consort Express Lines chief operating officer, Chris de Villiers, said there were several reasons for choosing Tero Marine’s TM Master.

“The most obvious one was its complete product features and functions which suited our internal procedures and business needs. Secondly, TM Master was the most user friendly system so our crews will not have to undergo intensive training sessions.

“Another major factor was the complete understanding of the team at Tero Marine of our requirements regarding our business processes. They were able to provide the right solutions to our needs and were pro-active in everything from pre-project documentation to implementation plan.”

Tero Marine CEO, Rune Lyngaas, welcomed the Consort Express Lines and Pacific Towing to their expanding customer community and applauded them for having the confidence to make such a progressive move in these challenging times.