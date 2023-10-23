Bugandi retail site reopened

This achievement marks the third refurbished Puma retail site in Lae City this year, following the Eriku and Coronation service stations.

The Bugandi Retail site's transformation underscores Puma Energy's unwavering dedication to bringing world-class retail standards to Papua New Guinea.

General Manager of Puma Energy Papua New Guinea, Daniel Duffau, expressed their commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to their valued customers, emphasizing the importance of safety at all their sites.

Puma Energy acknowledges and celebrates its partnership with Owa Investment Ltd, a Papua New Guinean-owned business.

John Papa, who has operated the service station for over two decades, stands as a testament to local businesses' vital contributions to the regional and national economy, providing employment opportunities to Papua New Guineans.

Puma Energy's dedication to Morobe's growth and prosperity is evident through substantial investments, totaling over US$3 million (PGK 11,131,759.68) in the past year.

These investments have included upgrading terminal infrastructure, enhancing export capabilities, improving aviation facilities at Nadzab, and refurbishing three retail sites, including Bugandi.

The company's modernized office on Speybank Street was recently inaugurated to better serve staff and customers.

Daniel Duffau emphasized, "We are not just a fuel provider; we are a partner in the progress of Morobe and Papua New Guinea. We are committed to Energizing Communities in PNG."

Puma Energy's commitment is poised to set new benchmarks for excellence in the retail industry and contribute to the brighter future that Morobe and PNG deserve.

The successful re-opening of the Bugandi Retail site serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Puma Energy, Owa Investment Ltd, the local community's support, and the trust of valued customers.

Puma Energy's contribution aligns seamlessly with the government's vision for progress and prosperity in Morobe.

Puma Energy has affirmed its dedication to the region's long-term growth and prosperity.