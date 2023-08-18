20 females issued director certificates

They are the second cohort of women directors. The first group did the training in 2022.

The women participants range from different organizations as Officers, Secretaries, and Managers were trained to become Directors.

KCH Managing Director David Kavanamur said KCH has made this commitment to foster good leadership in its SOEs with a particular focus on female representation.

Kavanamur said the participants will assist in achieving the KCH objective of 30% representation of women on SOE boards and in leadership roles by 2050.

“From the graduates of cohort one, three women were appointed to SOE Boards,” he said.

He outlined that the program is a three-phased. The first delivered was by PNG Institute of Directors, followed by New Zealand Institute of Directors.

Kavanamur said after the completion, the attendees will embark on a three-month journey of director mentoring and coaching delivered again by the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

“I hope the knowledge you’ve gain will empower you to confidently engaged in the governance of SOEs and other boards you many serve on, while also cultivating a supportive network of professionals who will enrich your journey,” he said.

Participant Lanna Kami said the training as helped women identify directives of how to deal with challenges or situations in the workforce especially managing leadership roles.