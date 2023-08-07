‘Hidden’ South Pacific treasures on display

From the 17th to the 25th of July 2023, the vibrant roadshow, showcasing both the prominent and ‘Hidden’ Treasures of the South Pacific, offered attendees unique insights into the South Pacific’s diverse destinations, cultural experiences and natural wonders.

The line-up included the National Tourism Offices from the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Niue and Vanuatu. Notably, the event also celebrated the ‘Hidden Treasures of the South Pacific’, such as Kiribati, Tuvalu, The Kingdom of Tonga, Marshall Islands, American Samoa, Palau, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM).

These events were delivered through the support of major sponsors including Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia, Fiji Airways, Air Vanuatu, and the Pacific Tourism Office, reinforcing their commitment to bolstering the tourism sector across the stunning South Pacific.

The five-city tour, which featured stops in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Sydney, witnessed the gathering of hundreds of travel advisors from across the country, each eager to gain firsthand knowledge and insights into the region.

Onorina Fugawai, PTI Australia's Tourism Manager, who represented the Hidden Treasures of the South Pacific, expressed her satisfaction with the event, saying: “The 2023 Treasures of the South Pacific roadshow was a true celebration of the region's diversity and beauty.

“The enthusiasm of all participants was palpable, and I am certain that this successful event will yield many fruitful collaborations and promote tourism to our beautiful island nations.”

Attendees were also thrilled by major sponsor Fiji Airways, who delighted the crowds by giving away return flights to various South Pacific destinations, further adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the roadshow.

Leaving a lasting impression on attendees, the success of this year's roadshow is a testament to the region's allure and PTI Australia's ongoing commitment to foster tourism growth in the area.