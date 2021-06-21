Koblaku Mothers cultural group

Koblaku Mothers Cultural Association from one of the remotest part of Gumine District in Chimbu Province are committed in preserving their culture which is dying out due to the westernization and religious influence.

The Association’s chairlady, Etwik Gui said they have struggled to register their group. She said the influence in the conservation and preservation of our environment and culture is the greatest asset that the people must uphold.

This is what the group has attested to live up to in their ambitions to keep alive their culture. In 2018 they performed at the Goroka Show and awarded with second prize.

Last week they were gearing up to showcase their cultural performance during an electoral visit by Gumine MP Nick Kuman.

"We have performed in Goroka show and participated in other organized activities but we a proper registration and to perform in bigger stages,” Mrs Gui said.

She said finding the funds is a big challenge but their ambition in preserving culture for future generations is driving them forward.