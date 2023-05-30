PNG to launch first Digital ID Wallet

“With the implementation of the PNG Digital Transformation Policy 2020, the Digital Government Act 2022, and the establishment of the National Cyber Security Centre, we have laid a strong foundation for embracing the opportunities presented by the digital age,” said Masiu.

Masiu added, “In the last six months of implementation, I advise that the piloted Government Cloud Infrastructure is hosting 27 government agencies critical services, in additions, the National Cyber Security Centres monitors an additional 15 government agencies networks and endpoint devices.

“In August – three months from now – we will be rolling out Papua New Guinea’s first ever Digital ID Wallet, which will be built on a Federated Secure Data Exchange Platform. We anticipate that, with the Digital ID Wallet, citizen faced services will improve drastically and trigger in a big way, the digital transformation agenda across both public and private sector.”

The Minister says in this pursuit, collaboration and partnership are paramount. The PITA Annual General Meeting and Business Forum Expo provide an ideal platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and forging strategic alliances. It is through such collaborations that we can collectively address the challenges, seize the opportunities, and chart a path towards a digitally resilient future.

Masiu encouraged, “Today, as we engage in discussions and explore innovative solutions, let us remain mindful of the potential transformative impact of technology.

Let us prioritize inclusivity, ensuring that no one is left behind in this digital revolution. Let us embrace sustainability, leveraging technology to protect our environment and preserve our cultural heritage.

“As I stand here, I am filled with optimism for the future of Papua New Guinea and the wider Pacific region. The steps we take today will shape the destiny of our nations and leave a legacy for generations to come.

“I encourage you all to make the most of this gathering, to engage in fruitful conversations, and to seize the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we can harness the power of technology to build a prosperous, connected, and digitally advanced Pacific.”