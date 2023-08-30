Lagatoi Declaration acknowledges digital transformation

The Declaration booklet passed by the local Motuan dancers and signed by 13 Pacific countries will be the first ever to join together to for a well-connected region and to strengthen partnership and regional arrangements.

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu, emphasized the importance of the dialogue and how aligns with the 2050 strategy for Blue Pacific Continent.

“It is important that we have all the Pacific Island nations coming. So far, as Minister hosting this important dialogue and very positive with the way things are going,” he said.

Minister Masiu added that the Lagatoi Declaration acknowledges the development of Digital transformation as it varies in the Pacific, and commends the activities and initiatives led by Pacific countries and territories.

The Declaration reaffirms commitment to the ITU Connect 2030 Agenda, calls for the next ICT Ministerial dialogue and supports the work of various existing regional governance. It also calls on the IT, APT and other development partners to strengthen engagement and presence in the Pacific region.

The next Pacific ICT Ministers Dialogue will be held in New Caledonia in 2025.