Embracing ICT SMEs in NCD

The event had a slow due to power outage. Despite is setback, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Information and Communication Science space set up booths and stalls and were ready to get the program going.

NCDC Manager for social Services, Kila Dick, shared that the idea was to encourage more women get into the SME sector.

“In NCDC we are coordinating with different service providers making sure that we recognize and nationally use this platform to promote, advertise and give space for women in SMEs, over the last couple of years the National government has given budget to various members of parliament and through those funding arrangements there is a component that’s supporting the SMEs in the country,” he stated.

Owner of 360 Galore, Bolalava Vaia, participated. Her main focus today was to create visibility to her business and learn from other businesses in the digital world.

“For this event I think their focus is on Digital media and my participation here today is to connect with other women. Also I think we have a common understanding today that we are here to actually to support each other but we also merge business partnerships as well and share our ideas and running our business. I think we are here to share our experiences in using digital media in running our businesses, specifically Facebook,” stated Vaia.

360 Galore focuses on Fashion, Designing, Art and Craft. It currently operates in Port Moresby only, with intentions to expand to Milne Bay Province and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.