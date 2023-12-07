Education department launches new website

The upgraded website and its web-based applications now gives easy access to information and data for its users.

Secretary for Education, Dr. Uka Kombra stated that the user –friendly website can now be accessed by the teachers, students, parents and guardians and their many partners, stakeholders, and the general public at large using tablets and mobile phones.

The website also hosts a number of important applications for the teachers and the public servants from the department to access.

Also launched was the Meeting Logger Application to streamline the process of documenting meetings.

This application will be used to capture key information, action items, decisions, and discussions that occur during meetings.

Dr. Kombra said this application will complement and strengthen the decision that the department made to go paperless to not just cut cost and save time but to be environmentally friendly.

The department has been using the old website since 2005 and the upgrade took almost three years to complete due to capacity and manpower challenges, Dr. Kombra stated.

Dr. Kombra urged the staff in the media, ICT and the senior management of the Department to continuously update the site with relevant and current information for its users to access

He further stated that it was a milestone achievement and thanked the leadership and the staff of ICT and media and communication for completing this task even though it took longer than expected.