DIRD Bilum Platform launch

As part of this initiative, the DIRD has organized a Sub-National Stakeholder Consultation with the objective of creating awareness and setting the stage for the forthcoming 'Bilum' Rollout.

The consultation aims to achieve several key outcomes:

• Stakeholder Understanding and Buy-In

The primary objective is to enhance understanding and gain the support of key stakeholders for the DIRD Bilum Platform. By communicating the benefits, functionalities, and potential impacts of the platform, the DIRD aims to secure the backing of these stakeholders and ensure the project's success.

• Feedback and Input

Another crucial outcome is the collection of valuable feedback and input from stakeholders. This feedback will provide insights into potential challenges, suggestions for improvements, and identification of additional opportunities. The DIRD intends to use this input to refine and optimize the platform, making it more user-friendly.

• Increased Awareness

A significant goal of the consultation is to raise awareness about the DIRD Bilum Platform among relevant parties. The intention is to encourage early adoption, generate interest, and create a supportive environment for successful implementation.

• Relationship Strengthening

The program also serves as a platform to build and reinforce relationships with key stakeholders. This approach ensures enhanced collaboration, trust, and mutual understanding, essential for long-term goals such as government-to-government (G2G) interfacing, integration, and data sharing. Effective collaboration is considered a catalyst for e-government.

• Risk Mitigation

By involving key stakeholders in the early stages, potential risks, misunderstandings, or conflicts of interest can be identified and addressed proactively.

As the DIRD prepares to extend the Bilum Platform to 22 provinces and 96 districts, this approach helps to reduce project risks and pave the way for smoother execution.