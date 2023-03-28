Digital technology is vital, says Kiap

She raised this during the networking event co-hosted by Australia and PNG.

Kiap stated that Education gives you many choices however sees Digital technology as an important part of education.

“We Papua New Guineans must have access to information, developing ideas, modern behavior whether political or social, model structure of society, innovation and creativity through digital through digital technology and the list goes on.

“The picture on gender gap in technology is not comforting whether the data is from UN, World Bank, etc. depressing that for whatever reasons women have access of and use of information technology or opportunities for innovation and digital technology more so less opportunities to know what is going on in the world and how life can be easier with access and use to digital eco system,” Kiap stated.