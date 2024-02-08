DHERST plans to invest in Starlink

In his speech to Minister Huai Jinpeng last week, Polye said his agenda for 2024 and his urge to developing countries is to invest in affordable and accessible internet access.

“Another aspect that I also highlighted to them was the speed of the internet flow that is made available in PNG. We must have highways for digital education to take place. I am happy with the Department of Telecommunication has communicated with Starlink, and I’d like to apply that in the higher education space, in Universities, colleges and TVETs were we can increase the speed and quantity of information presented in a short time period,” he stated.

He emphasized that Starlink has expanded its coverage over PNG late last year and delivers high-speed internet access giving benefit to the sector’s change towards digitalization.

“Starlink boasts download speeds ranging to 150 Mbps accompanied by a low latency of 20 milliseconds, so in a short time you have a big volume of information available to the user. I spoke to my secretary so we will use Starlink services to improve our penetration into the use of digital education in all our higher institutions. I encourage others in the country to do the same,” Polye said. He is looking at connecting rural and remote regions in the educational space through Starlink and will begin this course this year.

In the role of driving for a more digitalized education system, Minister Polye, is also ensuring a decrease in the usage of paper in the higher education sector. He shared that this will also play a significant role in environmental conversation.

“The establishment of such digitalized institutions plays a significant role in environmental conversation by eliminating the need for book purchases and paper printing. In the 21st Century, the vision for Higher education institutions should prioritize environmental responsibility and aim to transition into paperless entities,” said Polye.