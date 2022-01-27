Windies outclass Garras

Windies were 6 /317(50 overs) and PNG All out/148 (37.4 Overs).

The windies may have handed the PIH PNG U19 Garramuts another heavy defeat, but it was still a positive match for the team despite the result.

The young side is starting to display and show signs of improvement and understanding of what it takes to play and perform at the highest level of international cricket.

To put things into perspective there were a number of positives particularly with the bat; an area where they have struggled throughout this tournament.

The Garramuts scored their highest team total so far (148), batted out their longest innings to date (37.4 overs) and young Aue Oru scored the highest individual score of the tournament with a classy 27 not out.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Garras have had, without a doubt, the toughest draw of the World Cup, literally playing all 4 matches against ICC test playing full member nations. No other country has had to do this throughout the World Cup.

The side now enters the playoffs for 13th position and will see them take on Uganda U19 tomorrow.

