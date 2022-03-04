Santos Continues Naming Rights

Santos Executive Vice President and Co-Head PNG, Leon Buskens said Santos is pleased to announce its partnership with PNG's National Sport - Rugby League through the naming rights of the National Football Stadium following the merger with Oil Search, the inaugural naming rights sponsor.

“Santos is proud to be part of the ongoing development of Rugby League, a sport that many Papua New Guineans love, and the naming rights sponsorship of the country’s world class stadium will go a long way,” he said.

Buskens said: “Sports is an important component of integral human development and Santos’ positive contribution to sports, such as rugby league including sporting facilities is lifting the standard of rugby to global expectations. This is also pertinent to other sporting codes that use the facility the NFS.

“We have held world class events at the stadium particularly the FIFA under 20 Women’s World Cup, the 2017 Rugby League World Cup matches, QRL games and other international games such as the Great Britain men’s and women’s tour where PNG made history by beating both teams on home soil.”

He said Santos’ attainment of the NFS naming rights is about helping to advance an iconic rugby facility for Papua New Guineans to appreciate and see this as a catalyst for sports development at all levels and furthermore, providing spectators and families a safe environment to watch games.

“Santos is committed to creating positive and long-term impacts in the communities where we live and work.”

National Football Stadium - Lloyd Robson Oval Trustee (LROT) member and Port Moresby Rugby Football League Chairman, Dr. James Naipao thanked Santos for supporting the home of Rugby League by continuing the naming rights sponsorship for 2022.

He also acknowledged Oil Search for its support since 2016.

“We welcome the continued Santos naming rights sponsorship for 2022 because this will greatly boost the development plans and objectives for rugby league and the overall administration of the sporting code throughout PNG especially in this challenging economic and social environment resulting from the impacts of COVDID-19,” Dr Naipao said.