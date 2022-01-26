Isou Player Passes On

The late Roa who’s the youngest brother of PNG NRL Competition Manager, Ora Gairo, debuted for Gulf Isou in 2019 and for three years was a consistent performer for the Gulf franchise in the Digicel Cup competition.

Last year Roa was voted 2021 Player of the Year for his hard work and leadership on and off the field.

Although he will be dearly missed by his family, his passing is also a big loss to the rest of the Gulf Isou family, players, coaching staff, management and sponsors.

At the same time the family has put out a Death Notice advising family and friends of his passing. Funeral arrangements will be advised later.