Young Boxers need sponsorship support

President of PNG Boxing Union, Dr. Gideon Kendino made this appeal after his boxers were unable to participate at the Olympic Qualifying event in Italy on January 2024.

He is also raising this concern as the junior boxers prepare to participate at the Oceania Junior and Boxing Championship in Tahiti later in the year.

Dr. Kendino said boxing has a successful record at regional and international events having represented PNG well, however is concerned that corporate houses have not come on board to sponsor, not even a single boxer.

Three young aspiring boxers, Lenon Hambi, Sophie Willie, and Les Eascott Pegu, are seeking sponsorship to represent PNG in Tahiti and Dr. Kendino says this is the perfect opportunity to show support to the young boxers.

He said these young boxers are the future of boxing in the country. Most of the boxers representing the country today will not be around in the next five to ten years’ time and it is time these boxers are given support to fight abroad and get exposure at international level.