WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE SET

The Panthers were beaten last year on home soil against St Helens with the club now attempting to make history with their maiden WCC title against the English powerhouse.

Wigan will welcome Penrith to their home ground on Saturday, February 24th with kick-off scheduled for 8:00pm local time / 7am AEDT on Sunday, February 25th.

The visitors have lost the fixture all three times they have appeared in it to date, falling to Wigan back in 1991 along with Bradford and Saints.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have claimed the trophy on four occasions and will be attempting to win a record-equalling fifth WCC title against the side from Down Under.

The 2024 World Club Challenge will be broadcast by Fox League and Gem in Australia.

Luke Thompson will miss the match after suffering a head knock in Wigan’s first game of the Super League season against Castleford.

Jarome Luai won't recover in time from a shoulder injury which caused him to come off in last year's grand final.

Despite not being fit enough to play, the playmaker will travel with the team to support them with Jack Cole tipped to start in his place at five-eighth.

Wigan will host the first WCC clash on English soil in four years after the Covid pandemic brought the contest to a standstill.

The Warriors will do so after they claimed their first Super League title in five years last season when they recorded a 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons.

Wigan will be looking to avenge their defeat to the Sydney Roosters at home in 2019, during their last appearance in the showpiece event.

Before that loss, they knocked off the Cronulla Sharks 22-6. If Wigan can win on Saturday, they will equal the Roosters’ record of five WCC victories.

Penrith's loss against St Helens last year meant their wait for the club’s first WCC trophy goes on, although Ivan Cleary stated his intentions to finally bag the title in 2024 during last year's NRL grand final celebrations.