WOMENS SOFTBALL ENTERS FINALS

Bears in the A grade and Chebu in B grade have booked spots for the 2024 Port Moresby Women's Softball grand final scheduled for the 9th of March, after recording respective wins in the major semi-finals on Saturday at the Bisini softball diamonds.

The bears beat accounted Saints 6-4 in the A grade qualifier while Chebu proved too strong for the Bears 21-15 in the B grade division.

Port Moresby Women’s Softball President Ian Soweni said it was quite challenging trying to gain the interest of women in softball but said through perseverance and a lot of sacrifices from individual clubs they successfully saw the end of the season with the finals series now underway.

While providing a brief overview of the playoffs, he commended all the teams for their commitment as they now look forward to staging the grand final on the 9th of March.

The president said the preliminary finals will continue this weekend while at the same time, the men’s preseason will pitch off as well, drawing a good turnout to the Bisini diamonds.

Saturday will see Saints take on United Sisters in the A grade while in the B grade Bears will have another shot at Gazelle.