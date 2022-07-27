Women’s Soccer Team Confident

The semi final will be the replay of the 2019 Pacific Games gold medal play-off, where PNG won.

There will be no love lost as the national women’s Coach, Nicola Demaine was the brain behind Samoa’s dream run for gold medal in 2019.

Coach Demaine said all teams have the purpose to attend this tournament to earn a qualification ticket to next stages and PNG is no different.

Her message to the team is to keep their heads, channel their nerves into excitement and play their own game.

Coach Demaine said she was happy with the performance of the team overall, especially the goalkeeper, Fidelma Watpore.

“She played a blinder and was a hero in penalty shoot-out helping PNG to cruise into the semi final.”



Coach Demaine is keeping her team focused on the game and has named a strong side to face Samoa.

There are injuries to key players Margaret Joseph, Marie Kaipu and Lavinia Hola, and the coach will be banking on her bench players to fill the game.

The PNG team is: Faith Kasiray (goalkeeper), Lucy Maino, Olivia Upaupa, Margaret Joseph, Gloria Laeli (defenders), Rayleen Bauelua, Rumona Morris, Ramona Padio (Midfielders) Charlie Yanding, Sonia Embahe, Meagan Gunemba (Strikers)

In the other semi final match, it will be a Melanesian affair when Solomon Islands take on Fiji.