Wisil Makes Semi-Finals

This came after the Pacific Sprint Queen finished third in her heat clocking a time of 24.42 seconds.

Wisil’s semi-final is set for 8:32 pm UK time (5:32 am PNG time, Saturday, August 6)

Fellow 200m sprinters; Isila Apkup finished seventh in her heat with a time of 24.97 seconds; Leonie Beu came fourth with 25.29.

In the Men’s, Leroy Kamau placed third in his heat with a time of 21.67. It wasn’t enough for all three to advance to the semi-finals.

In the Men’s Decathlon, Karo Iga set Personal Bests in the 100m with a time of 10.94, in the Shot Put with 11.05 meters, and in the 400m clocking 48.61. He currently has total points of 3828 and is sitting in eighth place with five more events to go.

In other results from Day 7 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, boxers Neville Warupi (Welterweight), Arthur Lavalou (Heavyweight), and Jamie Chang (Bantamweight) all bowed out of the quarter-finals.

Warupi went the full three rounds against Tyler Jolly from Scotland with Jolly winning on points.

Lavalou’s bout against England’s Lewis Williams was stopped by the referee midway through the first round with the win awarded to Williams.

Chang fought on gallantly right up until the last round with Owain Harris-Allan from Wales winning on points.

In the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles, Team PNG’s duo of Geoffrey Loi and Tammi Agari fell short to England’s Tom Jarvis and Charlotte Bardsley 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-8) in very closely contested games.

It was a similar result in squash for the Men’s Doubles pairing of Feanor Siaguru and Madako Suari Jr who gave Temwa Chileshe and Lwamba Chileshe of New Zealand a run for their money going down 2-0 (11-8, 11-9).