Weekend of upsets

Sleeping giants Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles gave traditional intercity arch rivals, ENB Agmark Gurias a reality check on Sunday, handing them their first loss of the season in a lopsided affair 22-14, while Gas Resources Dabaris shutdown favourites Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers 20-18 in a thriller.

At the National Sports Institute Goroka home team Bintongor Goroka Lahanis succumbed to an ambush from a re-energized WNBP Kimbe Cutters outfit 18-14.

In Wabag defending premiers KMH Enga Mioks unable to hold out a fast-finishing Lae Snax Tigers side 24-22 at the Aipus oval.

The Moresby triple header had some quality contests that saw Kroton Hela Wigmen account for a young PRK Gulf Isou side 18-8 in the opening fixture. Wigmen again had to draw on the experience of Hunters duo, captain Junior Igila (centre) and Siki Konden(winger) set their attacking prowess in motion after conceding an early Isou try through fullback Michael Timothy from slick hands on the right edge. Wigmen dominated possession and capitalized on their heavy forward pack to notch up their 2nd win of the season despite a late fightback from the Gulf.

The Francis Ray-coached Eagles side took on all-time rivals Gurias in the match of the day, with a plan to spoil the party for his former assistant, now Gurias head coach Jessie Alunga. At that, they certainly lived up to their expectations with a famous victory over a disoriented Guria team, making them look like beginners with too many uncharacteristic errors, that gave the Eagles all the momentum and field territory to score points.

The Gurias were kept scoreless until the last quarter of the second half, when they finally found some joy, scoring three quick tries to take some sting out of their misery 14-22 at fulltime. It was a famous Eagles victory over the Rabaul boys, given that Gurias have always been dominant and playing in finals over the past decade.

Men of the match, Eagles No.9 Lynchill Kiap. Eagles Coach Francis Ray credited his boys for sticking to their game plan and process with consistency that paid off in the end. Ray said he was impressed with the win noting their backs especially their spine who executed well and completed their sets leading to the win against his old team.

Commenting on several sin bins to his players, Ray said: “You know several decisions went against us at the back end of the game so will talk about this game and the discipline probably during training this week, and improve on the next game.”

Eagles No.9 Lynchill Kiap played a blinder and scored a try as well as bagged the man of the match award.

Gurias Assistant Coach Joe Bruno admitted they failed to execute their game plan due to ill-discipline but will go back to their process and fix up their defence and attack before the next game.

While it’s back to the drawing board for Gurias, Eagles have made an early statement that they can be a team to beat this season, given the calibre of players they have in their current playing squad, under the watchful eyes of former junior development pathway coach, Francis Ray.