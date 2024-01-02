Wabo appointed Vipers head coach

NCD Governor Powes Parkop made this announcement at the NCD Governor’s Cup Grand Final, on December 31, 2023.

This will see Wabo returning to the franchise where he won the competition as a player back in 2013. In some ways, it is a homecoming for him.

The Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers, representing the Nation’s Capital, has been performing below expectations over the years.

They would make finals in one year and in the next year, they would struggle to make the cut.

In search of success, the Moni Plus NCD Vipers lured the experienced Wabo to lead the club to its former glory.

Wabo, who is considered by many as one of the best coaches in the competition, will be leading the Vipers into the 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Competition with so much expectations hanging on his back.

He has proven himself to be a genuine rugby league coach in the PNG’s semi-professional competition leading Goroka Lahanis into the grand final in 2023.

His also led Kroton Hela Wigmen into grand finals victory both as a player and coach and will be looking to replicate the same result with the Vipers.

Wabo is expected to turn the Vipers team around and make them a genuine title contender in the 2024 Digicel Exxon Mobile Cup competition.

Meanwhile, former PNG representative sprinter, Nelson Stone has also been appointed as head trainer for the Vipers.