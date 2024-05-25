Ume and Oiake lose in Olympic qualifier

PNG National Boxing team Assistant Coach Peter Morrison told Loop PNG that the boxers have been eliminated and would not be participating in any further fights.

Morrison said both fighters did well in their respective bouts. Ume was great with equal chance of winning but lost it in a split decision. He said despite losing their bout, the tournament has given them the opportunity to train with other countries in better facilities.

“John and Allen are still using the opportunity while they are here to train alongside other countries. Team PNG has been training with Nepal, Thailand, Kiribati and Australia,” said Morrison.

While two boxers are out of the qualifier, the attention has now shifted to the remaining two boxers, Kendu Steven and only female fighter, Sheila Yama.

Commenting on Kendu’s chances of winning, Coach Morrison said the boxer lost his Kokoda Boxing Challenge bout to an Australian Boxer in April, and has learned some valuable lessons from that bout, worked on his weak areas and hope he will put a good challenge against his opponent.

Steven takes on another Mozambique tomorrow night, 26th May and Yama squares up with a New Zealand opponent on Wednesday 29th May. Team PNG is hoping to get positive results from the remaining boxers.

The Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament is an event that sees Olympic hopefuls from various countries bout to secure themselves a ticket to the Paris Olympics in July. The tournament started on 23 May and will end on 2nd June.