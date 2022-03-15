Tru Warrior's Struggle

However, in the last two years was very challenging like any other Small to Medium Enterprises, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the lockdowns imposed on sports venues where they normally hold their activities, the SME lost business as no activities were allowed in those venues.

Co-owner of the SME, Tama Kami said the renewal of their support by Goodman Fielders International is great in order to keep their business alive, they had to look for other venues and downscale their business.

“We believe that health is the most important thing and you can just get out to the community and provide free training session and promote healthy living.

“We are honoured and proud to be a partner with Goodman Fielders International as well as Skel Rice. They partner with many different SMEs and we watch and witness what they do all across the community, so we’re happy to be part of that team and continue to promote healthy living, healthy choice and healthy decision here in PNG as part of Skel Rice Papua New Guinea,’ Kami said.

Tru Warriors had used public venues like Ela Beach and Southside Fitness Gym where they do their training starting as early as 5:30am until 7am but free.

Mr Kami said with the funding and sponsorship that has come through Skel Rice, they will now start more community sessions hopefully at Ela Beach or other public venues for the public to join.

Youth and women self-defense and boxing training being their focus, Tru Warrior had engaged Hazel Liang, a female boxer as their Senior Trainer & Athlete. An amateur boxer who will be competing also in the national trials later this month.