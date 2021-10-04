Tribute to first-ever Lewas captain

The former national captain passed away suddenly in Port Moresby on Wednesday September 29th.

“The Amini family has represented Papua New Guinea with distinction – on and off the field – playing vital roles on the field, and in leadership, with an Amini captaining a Cricket PNG team becoming somewhat of a formality,” said CPNG.

“The late Brian Amini, father-in-law of late Kune, Charles Amini Snr, husband of the late Kune, Chris Amini, eldest son, Colin Amini, second born and Charles Amini Jnr, their youngest child, all have held leadership roles in Cricket PNG national teams.

“The late Kune didn’t just sit on the sidelines in support, she was the first ever captain of the PNG Lewas from 2006 – 2009, leading them in their first ever international Cricket match. They defeated Japan in Port Moresby to qualify for the 2008 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in South Africa.

“Kune was an outstanding batter and in most matches, led the Lewas’ batting.”

One of her teammates, Lucy Ovia, recalls: “Kune was a good friend both on and off the field from our indoor cricket days.

“Kune was a pioneer of our game for women.

“We played in different teams in the first outdoor competition for women; she played for Coasters and was an outstanding player/partner when taking the crease.

“She was a good friend, a sister, a cricketer, a teammate and a great captain that I will miss dearly.”

Locally, the late Kune was captain of the Coasters women’s team who won several premierships in Port Moresby.

For the opposition, taking her wicket was always a prized target.

Off the playing field, the late Kune and husband Charles Snr would always follow their sons, Chris, Colin and Charles Jnr, scoring, umpiring or just being present to give moral and family support.

“We will miss her,” said CPNG.

“Emau and bamahuta, champion!”