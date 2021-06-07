Trading places: Wingers swap at training but game will stay same

To'o had been earmarked to play on the right flank in his Blues debut outside Tom Trbojevic with Addo-Carr set to form a dangerous partnership with centre Latrell Mitchell on the other side.

To'o and Addo-Carr swapped roles as the Blues practised their attacking movements, including cross-field kicks at Homebush.

The pair insisted they would line up against the Maroons as initially expected at Townsville's QCB Stadium on Wednesday night.

"We were just going in and out just in case one of us gets injured; especially with my knee, obviously," To'o told NRL.com.

"Freddy [Brad Fittler] is testing the waters, I guess. I'll be on the right."

Addo-Carr played off the switch as part of "conditioning games".

"Wherever Freddy decides to put me, I don't mind. I might play in the front row," the Storm star said with his trademark laugh.

"I'm playing with Trell. Me and 'Trell have got that combination over the last couple of years and I'm excited to play with him."

To'o said Addo-Carr had given him some sage advice.

"Foxx has been tipping me up about little spacings, little things to work on," the 22-year-old Panthers product added.

"He's pretty much the best winger in the game and he's always helping me out, making sure I've got all the boxes ticked."

"I think it comes with the job," Addo-Carr said of being a mentor.

"You try and help everyone in the team. You obviously want to win and if they ask for advice or think they could do something better, you want your teammates to perform the very best they can."

Trbojevic, To'o's roommate, has also bonded with the exciting rookie.

"We're always talking about family and our hobbies and stuff like that. But it's mainly about Nike, how he's always giving and he always looks after me," To'o said, referring to Trbojevic's gear sponsor.

"He always gives me a heads up if I need anything from the Nike shop, he'll just order it for me. I told him it's alright but he's always good like that, he's always looking out for me."

While Addo-Carr enjoyed a round of golf with his family during Saturday's break from Origin camp, To'o went to watch his nieces and nephews play junior footy in Colyton near Mt Druitt.

"It was hard to watch the game, I was watching like five minutes of it because I was just getting swarmed by all these kids," To'o said.

"It was pretty mad. About 80 percent of them kept talking about 'I want to be just like you and play for the Blues and play for Panthers'."