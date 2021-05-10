Track legend to speak at awards

This will be the first time a local sports hero features as a guest speaker at the SP Sports Awards.

“The SPSA organising committee is delighted to invite a local talent this time, to address our live audience on EMTV and social media,” said SPSA chairperson, Nancy Gah.

“Takale Tuna was a track and field star back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He made an impact in sports in Papua New Guinea, thus he is a fitting candidate to be the guest speaker.”

Tuna was a top sprinter who won 13 national titles: six gold and three silver medals, at the South Pacific Games throughout his athletics career. His first success was at the 1987 South Pacific Games in Noumea, New Caledonia, where he won silver in the 100m and gold in the 200m and 400m events – these were Team PNG athletics’ only gold medals at the Games.

His second medal was at the 1991 South Pacific Games in Port Moresby, where he produced more great results on home soil, winning three gold medals (200m, 4x100m, 4x400m) and two silver medals (100m, 400m).

His sensational record time of three minutes 09.55 seconds, ran by the 4x400m relay team, was (and still is) a Pacific Games record and was a qualifying time for the 1992 Olympic Games.

Their performance broke the national record, the PNG All-Comers and Pacific Islands best performance time.

In 1988, Takale Tuna was given the opportunity to be the third Olympic flag bearer for Team PNG at the Seoul Olympic Games where he competed in the 200m and 400m events, advancing to the quarterfinals in the 400m event.

Tuna is ranked #4 on the PNG All Time Best List for the 100m with his time of 10.60 seconds, and second for the 200m with his time of 21.18 seconds, which was the national record for 20 years and sixth for the 400m event with his time of 47.24 seconds.

He formerly held the national records for the 100m (broken by Ezekiel Wartovo 1990), 200m (broken by Nelson Stone, 2015) and the 400m (broken by Subul Babo, 1991) events for PNG.