The 2020-21 TNA Cup Grand Final decider is set for this Sunday between Chayil Panthers and Kupsy Rabbittohs, at Kundiawa’s Dickson oval, Simbu Province.

The Cup winners will pick up the major cash prize of K10, 000 while the Runners Up will settle for K7,000.

Both teams were pace setters of the competition and have been able to maintain their consistency and form right through top 5 play-off leading up the Sunday’s big dance.

In the Top 5 major semi-finals play-off, Rabbittohs held off a strong challenge from one of the competition favorites and original cup winners Gumine Pythons 10-4 to secure the first grand final spot.

Panthers in their mid-week play-off proved too strong for Bee Jay Crushers beating them 22-14 for the right to meet Rabbittohs in Sunday’s grand finale which promises to draw a bumper crowd to the Dickson oval.

Minor premiers Rabbbittohs are wary of what Panthers are capable of and won’t be taking them lightly.

Led by inspirational skipper Aaron Paul, Rabbittohs are expected to field their best side for the decider including Patrick Palme, Peter Kama, Michael Siune, Kerenga Tine and Lucas Bal to go against an unknown Panthers outfit.

Meanwhile TNA Holdings Managing Director and Major Sponsor Gerard Philip has been impressed with the whole the competition so far.

He said whilst there have been a few instances of discipline with one or two players, majority of the teams have displayed true spirit of sportsmanship behaviors throughout the season.

Philip said during the past thirteen weeks they have identified many young players with great potential which confirms the TNA CUP as a breeding ground for future Kumuls.

He said the standard of the competition has raised the fitness level to a point where players can play 80 minutes football.

He’s satisfied with the benefits of occupying young men in such sporting activities that takes them away from other unworthy pursuits.

The Grand final match will kick-off at 11.30am on Sunday followed by the post-match presentation at the Dickson oval Kundiawa, Simbu province.