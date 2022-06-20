Titans Origin bolter called into Maroons squad for Game II

The 23-year-old has scored five tries across his 14 appearances this year and last played for his state in 2018 in the Queensland under 20s side, with the call-up in the reserves for the Origin clash a dream come true for the Dalby junior.

"Being a Queensland kid, I'd always watch Queensland games," Fermor said, when speaking about his Origin aspirations earlier in the year.

"Some of my best early footy memories are watching Queensland games and I remember going to bed sad and crying if Queensland didn't win, so it'll be a dream come true if I get that opportunity."

"I think that I'd just be excited and try and do my job and do everything I can to help the team win and help the team perform well.

"If I get that opportunity, I don't think I'd let anyone down and hopefully I get my chance."

He'll join Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in camp, who is set to line-up at lock after an admirable performance in the front row for the Maroons in the series opener.

The Titans captain playing 53 minutes in Game I, finishing with 16 runs, 131 meters, two tackle breaks and 38 tackles.

Queensland Maroons

Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights

Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos

Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys

Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knight

Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys

Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm

Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles

Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters

Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons

Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders

Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos

Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans

Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm

Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs

Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos

Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys

Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos

Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans

Corey Oates - Brisbane Broncos

Reece Walsh - Warriors

Link to the original story

Story published by: Titans.com.au