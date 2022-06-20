Titans Origin bolter called into Maroons squad for Game II

The 23-year-old has scored five tries across his 14 appearances this year and last played for his state in 2018 in the Queensland under 20s side, with the call-up in the reserves for the Origin clash a dream come true for the Dalby junior.
"Being a Queensland kid, I'd always watch Queensland games," Fermor said, when speaking about his Origin aspirations earlier in the year.
"Some of my best early footy memories are watching Queensland games and I remember going to bed sad and crying if Queensland didn't win, so it'll be a dream come true if I get that opportunity."
"I think that I'd just be excited and try and do my job and do everything I can to help the team win and help the team perform well.
"If I get that opportunity, I don't think I'd let anyone down and hopefully I get my chance."
He'll join Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in camp, who is set to line-up at lock after an admirable performance in the front row for the Maroons in the series opener.
The Titans captain playing 53 minutes in Game I, finishing with 16 runs, 131 meters, two tackle breaks and 38 tackles.
Queensland Maroons
Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights
Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos
Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys
Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knight
Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys
Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm
Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles
Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters
Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons
Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders
Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos
Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans
Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm
Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs
Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos
Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys
Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys
Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos
Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans
Corey Oates - Brisbane Broncos
Reece Walsh - Warriors
Story published by: Titans.com.au