Tigers secure den

The hosts have returned to play the first match of Digicel Cup’s round 5 at the Lae Rugby League Oval on Sunday.

True to their name, the Tigers wasted no time laying into the Gulf team in the opening minutes, registering 20 points within the space of 28 minutes.

With six minutes left before halftime, the Gulf outfit scored their first unconverted try of the match.

Three minutes later and Tigers’ Anderson Benford burst through an already fatigued line of Isou defenders, with the ball swiftly landing in Max Vali's hands for another easy try.

The teams went for break with their scores at 26-4.

A return from second half saw the Isous score a much-needed converted try, leaving their points at 10 before the Tigers returned fire with two converted tries, maintaining their top-of-the-rung performance with a 28-point win.

In match 2 of round 5, Kimbe Cutters fought valiantly but the JPG Waghi Tumbes’ ‘never say die’ attitude saw them secure a 26-10 win.

(Man of the match, Joshua Lau, passing to Max Vali during the first match of today’s double-header in Lae)