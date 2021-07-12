Tigers outperform Wigmen

Tigers reversed the curse on their arch rivals from last year's grand final, at the Lae rugby league oval.

Both teams had remained undefeated this season and were joint competition leaders before Sunday's clash.

The Tigers home crowd advantage was a big factor that got the home boys on the front foot from the opening exchanges.

Though Wigmen also had their share of supporters, Tigers were always one step ahead on the scoreboard and held on until fulltime.

Meanwhile PRK Mendi Muruks are back in the winner’s circle after halting Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles 3 game scoring spree with a 30 to 20 victory.

In Port Moresby, Moni Plus NCDC Vipers put up a polished performance in the first half to hold out Bintangor Goroka Lahanis at fulltime 26-10.

JPG Waghi Tumbe escaped a 2nd half fightback from EPG Mioks to come out eventual winners 14-12.

In Saturday’s results, the struggling Agmark Rabaul Gurias picked up a much needed win over CPG Central Dabaris in a seesawed match while the Kimbe Cutters were rundown at fulltime by the inconsistent PRK Gulf Isou 18-16.