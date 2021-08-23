Tigers Claim ‘Don Fox’ Memorial Shield

Former PNGNRLC Chairman and current PNGRFL Director Sudhir Guru presented the inaugural Don Fox Memorial Minor Premiership shield to Lae Snax Tigers captain Enoch Sine during the elimination finals in Port Moresby yesterday.

Tigers headed the ladder after round 11 last weekend on a superior points difference over PRK Mendi Muruks and JPG Waghi Tumbes.

Janet Fox, widow of late Fox said the naming of the Digicel Cup Minor Premiership Shield after her late husband was a kind and beautiful gesture and a great honour to his memory.

“He would undoubtedly be both extremely humbled, but very proud to receive this recognition as he always wanted Papua New Guinea to greatly achieve in rugby league,” Mrs Fox responded in an email when advised of PNG National Rugby League Competition’s decision to name the Minor Premiership shield after late Don Fox last week.

“Don’s heart was always in Papua New Guinea and he dearly loved the country and its people. He took great enjoyment in singing your beautiful National Anthem with love and pride.



“I, Janet, together with my daughters, Joanne, Simone and Monique consider your thoughtfulness in naming this Shield after Don to be a truly heartfelt and magnificent gesture from the PNGRLC and PNGRFL. We thank you sincerely for bestowing this honour. I know Don will be watching from above with great affection,” Mrs Fox said.



The PNGNRLC Board has announced that starting from this season and for many more years to come, PNG’s premier rugby league competition minor premiers will receive the “Don Fox Memorial Minor Premiership’ shield.

The Minor premiers is the team at the top of the ladder after all regular season round robin games have been played.



PNG NRLC Chairman, Adrian Chow said Don Fox was an icon in PNG rugby league.

“Don’s illustrious involvement with PNG rugby league began when he arrived in 1966. He was a goal kicking front rower when he joined the Magani Badili Rugby League club in Port Moresby.

The team won three consecutive premierships in 1969, 1970 and 1971. He became captain/coach of the team and were beaten grand finalists in 1972, 73, 74 and 75. He hung up his boots in 1975 and became a referee.”

“He played for Papua against New Guinea in the Inter Territory series captaining the Papua side in 1971. Don also played for the PNG Presidents 13 against visiting Australian teams including South Sydney, Eastern Suburbs and Western Suburbs.



He was team manager of the PNG Kumuls to the 2000 Rugby League World Cup in UK and France. Don became club chairman of the Toyota Mioks from 1999 to 2009. Toyota Mioks won the SP Cup in 2000.



He then became chairman of the PNGNRL from 2008 and 2009 (Bemobile Cup) to 2010 and 2011 (Digicel Cup).

In November 2011, he was requested to take up the position of chairman of PNGRFL.

“In 2013, he confidently handed over the chairman’s position to Sandis Tsaka, who still holds the post to this day.

He remained on the PNGRFL Board as a director until his passing on Friday July 3, 2020 in Brisbane.

Don was awarded the Life Membership of PNGRFL in Port Moresby on May 13, 2019. Don received the Order of British Empire (OBE) from the Queen Elizabeth 11 in 2009 for his services to sports and community.