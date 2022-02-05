Teams Sign Up For JT 9s

Gulf Province team Karu Kings from Kukipi and Moveave villages are new kids on the block making their debut in the JT Super Nines Cup challenge that runs from March 2-13 with Moresby South Stadium to play host.

A challenge awaits the Toaripi village youths as set out for the Kaugere field to display their raw talents against some of the best players in Moresby South league.

The team is sponsored by Christopher Korearu who has taken the stance to support the youngsters and give them the opportunity for exposure in the city competitions and give them confidence in playing rugby league under a big crowd.

Their participation is a good decision and their plyers maybe identified by scouts from Port Moresby based Digicel Cup franchises Pom Vipers, Gulf Isou and Central Dabaris who are on the hunt for new players.

Famous Koiari based Dobo Warriors an affiliate of Port Moresby Rugby League with wealth of experience will participate at the 9s tourney and is not an easy beat in the challenge and will go into the tournament with a lot of fanfare for a big stake in the comp.

Ugabega Pythons from Vadavada has several senior players to strengthen the side to also fare well in the tourney. Taurama Funky Hythes comprises of Under 20 players from Taurama Wolf Pack will be led by captain, Clyde Osei who is the only experience member for the side.

Meantime, tournament director Bagelo Solien said as of this week only one spot is up for grabs for the A grade. He said more than 60 teams picked up registration forms but 40 have not paid up to partake in the event and will miss out.

Solien said the lucky one team would fill up the remaining spots and close off the 36-team competition after including four more slots.

He said these teams Karu Kings, Dobo Warriors, Ugabega Pythons, SSG Roosters, QRP Colts, QRP 55 Highlanders, Vabukori Mosquitos, Suliki, Funky Hythes, Kitoro 33 Ltd settled their registration fees and look forward for the opening pool matches.

“These 10 teams join 10 others Kone Tornados, Tuna Bay, Funeral Home Laumas, Waidex, K Kogea, Sedu 3Y Brothers, Ave RLC, Gereka Mix Brothers, Last 2 Minutes and Ruts Brothers.”

Nineteen spots are filled up by these teams all confirmed to participate in the tournament which kicks off for the A grade on March 8- 13.

“We have our first team managers meeting tomorrow (Sunday February 6) at the Moresby South Stadium to confirm all the participating teams that paid up their registration fees,” Bagelo said.

The tournament director said all those teams that pay up their fees late after the 36 spots will be refunded their monies.