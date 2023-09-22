TEAMS READY TO EMBRACE OCCASION

The rousing welcome reception that was accorded to the Australian teams upon their arrival yesterday was a real testament to the power of rugby league as a unifying sport bringing the two countries together for the first again in 5 years.

After the arrival of the Australian teams in Port Moresby yesterday, a combined media conference was held at the Stanly Hotel for all the captains and coaches.

For the first time after his appointment to the top job as Kumuls head coach, Justin Holbrook was humbled to give a brief overview of the team’s preparation and how the boys are jelling together given the short preparation time. He said though they’ve got a good mix with a lot of debutant in the side, the spirit is good. Holbrook expects the young boys to step up and have a crack at the Pacific Championships.

Putting his hand up for the captain’s job, Kumul veteran Kyle Laybutt said he’s proud and ready to lead the young boys tomorrow. He said it’s a real honor also to be playing alongside his kid brother Zac Laybutt who’s excited and ready to rip in.

Meanwhile South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer and Australian captain, Cameron Murray was blown away by the overwhelming welcome reception from the PNG fans upon their arrival at the Jacksons International Airport yesterday which should set the tone for the big match up against the PNG boys tomorrow.

All matches will be televised live and free on the Digicel TV Wan channel both Saturday and Sunday.