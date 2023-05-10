Team Highlands Flame Fighters

These Kick Boxers have been in training and are prepared to take the ring.

The fighters were selected to Team Highlands following a successful Flame Fight Gym Promotion trials last month. They joined others who made the team through regional trials.

Fighter to bout in the senor division are; Kaupa ‘the Flame’ Omena and Joseph Amana in Middle Weight. In the under 47KG division is 15-year-old Brendan Simbani who makes his debut for the region. The only female is Ata James. She qualified to represent the Highlands region again after defeating opponent Chelsea Kupa in Lae, in last month’s National Championship.

Flame Fighting’s very own, Kaupa Omena, will make his comeback to the ring after four years out due to Covid-19 pandemic. Omena is excited that Kick Boxing has finally returned.

Flame Fighting is proud to see its Kick Boxers representing the region. It would be proud to see its fighters representing the country someday.

The Fighting club started in 2017. Since then, it has been taking talents in to train them. It survived the Covid-19 period and is still running. The Kick Boxing club has done so much in promoting the sport in the region.

Boxing Club founder, Omena, also runs private classes for fitness and self-defense.

Omena said the motivation behind this initiate is to promote discipline in young men and women through Fight Sport because Kick Boxing is a discipline sport.

Omena will take on Thomas ‘the Spider Man’ Kagili in the 63KG weight division. In middle weight, Amana will bout against Brusley Tukupe and Aru Mafu will be up against Sampson Kumbukon.

In 70KG female division, Ata James will square up with Drua Kumbakon. In the 47KG weight division, Brendan Simbai will make his debut. The fight will be staged on 4th of June, at the Sports Inn.