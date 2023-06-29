Support to revive Rabaul softball

The donation is timely and will support the committee in its endeavour to revive the code in the district.

Mengen Limited Managing Director, Ronald Lutulel presented K2000 cash as sponsorship to the RSA on Tuesday, 27th June 2023 at the Rabaul Queen Elizabeth Park.

Lutulel, on behalf of Mengen Limited was honoured to come forward and support in a small way to alleviate law and order issues and help to revive the code of softball in Rabaul.

The RSA interim executive chairlady, Bernadette Payao received the cash sponsorship, witnessed by RSA executives.

She acknowledged Mengen Limited for its kind gesture and expressed gratitude for the timely sponsorship towards the committee, as they prepare to host the softball tournament in July.

Payao appealed to members of softball families, friends, supporters, and business communities to come on board and support the RSA, which will go a long way in reviving softball and successfully staging the tournament.