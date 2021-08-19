Students Honor Sir Michael In Sports

The male students from Sepik took the initiative to set up the team. The aim behind the team is to let the name and legacy of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare live through sports at the university apart from the political arena.

This idea was to make Michael Somare Library a brand name and to unite everyone in sports just as he united us to be one people and one nation.

The team was registered in the second semester of 2021, when UPNGSA started its competition. The MSL staff also make up the team. With one code registered for a start, the team hopes to cover all sporting codes in the university.

Team manager, Cleopas Suehe said they are adamant the team will make it into the Port Moresby Soccer Association.

She said when the team started it composed of mostly Sepik students but the team remains open for students from other provinces, to engage and celebrate the life of the Late Grand Chief.

“So far the team is looking good in the competition against the other teams and is on the top four. Twelve rounds have gone with four rounds remaining before the finals.

“Sports engages students stealing their time from other social activities. We hope to involve more students in sports. Students coming from different provinces will know that such a club exists so they can play,” Suehe said.

She said everyone is encouraged to participate in soccer and if they are talented enough, MSL is able to market good players to play with clubs in Port Moresby and the country.

“If you are not able to find yourself a place of work after university, there is also a way out through sports.”

This year the university saw behavioural change in male students as they started involving more in sports.

Meanwhile, the team is appealing to business houses, stakeholders and the Sepik leaders to assist with registering students in other sporting codes.

Story by Majeleen Yanei, UPNG Journalism student