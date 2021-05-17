Storm exit on the radar for impressive Hynes

But the off-contract 24-year-old has dismissed claims he has already been offered a 2022 deal by Brisbane.

Hynes added to his already impressive highlights reel on Sunday when he once again stepped up in star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen's absence to help seal a 44-18 win over St George Illawarra.

He was initially slotted in at five-eighth for a Storm side missing Cameron Munster for the Dragons clash after filling in admirably over the previous three weeks for Papenhuyzen.

Yet Hynes found himself back in the custodian role on Sunday after Papenhuyzen was heavily concussed by a swinging arm from Tyrell Fuimaono in the 11th minute, resulting in the Dragons centre being sent off.

Hynes was inspirational as he rotated between pivot and No.1 to nab three try assists, two line breaks and four line-break assists, helping Melbourne to a seventh straight win.

It extended his impressive run of form in 2021 that has caught the attention of Brisbane who are on the lookout for a replacement for flyer Xavier Coates, who is Storm-bound next season.

The Broncos are considered front runners to sign Hynes who has made no secret of his desire to nail down a starting role after being stuck behind the likes of Papenhuyzen and Cameron Munster at the star-studded Storm since starting his 20-game NRL career in 2019.

While Hynes said Brisbane had begun discussions, he intended to speak with Melbourne before deciding his future.

"I am sure I will sit down with them [Melbourne] over the next couple of weeks," he said.

"There have not been any offers on the table, I can't make a decision until there is.

"At the moment it is just discussions at the moment. It has been well known that the Broncos [are interested].

"I have seen on social media that I am going there [Broncos] but there has been no real offer so I will see what happens there and I will make my mind up.

"There has been discussions but my manager hasn't come to me and said this is what they want to offer you."

Hynes admitted he was still pinching himself after making his 2019 debut and rising through the ranks at Melbourne. He came off the bench in last year's premiership win.

Despite the great memories, Hynes said he would make the painful decision to leave if it meant snapping up a starting role in the NRL.

"I pinch myself every day. I get to live my dream with this club who have given everything to me and made me the player that I am," he said.

"It's unfortunate sometimes I have to fill in for injuries but I have been pretty vocal that I want to be a starter.

Whether it is with this club or it might have to be somewhere else, we will just have to wait and see.

"It's good that I have been able to play a fair few games in a row in key positions, I am really enjoying it.

"It would be hard to leave this club, but I really do want to test myself, be a starting player and be a key member in a spine.

"I really like making game plans and being a leader in a team. If that happens to be at another club - and it might be - however I will pay my respects to the Storm first, [see] if they want to keep me. If I have to leave to get a starting role then I will have to do that."