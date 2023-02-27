Sparkies take-out Corporate 7s Softball

PNG Power Sparkies showed off their class and experience to take the cup against an equally determined Nasfund Savers outfit.

The big grand final was officially pitched off by Port Moresby Softball life time member, Chris Bais who also officiated at the post-match presentations.

Savers with the underdog tag going into the decider, won the toss and elected to bat first. At the top of the 1st inning, Savers batters were spot on with a number of good hits and placings that forced Sparkies scrambled with their fielding at times thus allowing runners on base to score easy homers.

Sparkies turn at bat, at the bottom of the first inning recorded two runs but one was disqualified on ground keeping the score at 9-1 in favor of Savers.

Half way through the contest Sparkies somehow got their rhythm back, keeping the scoreboard ticking over and setting a grand stand finish. Savers on the other hand kept cool, calm and collected to stay in the game that saw both teams went on a scoring spree in the last (3) innings.

Sparkies last turn at bat in the final inning again showed their class and experience to outrun Savers by 5 runs, 27-22 to take out the inaugural title in a thriller.

At the post match PNG Power Sparkies got the Cup while Savers picked up the Runners up trophy followed with awards for outstanding individual performances as well.

POM Men’s softball treasurer Consie Bais said the corporate 7s softball concept is a new initiative that is being trialed out with 6 teams that competed over two days (Saturday and Sunday).

From overwhelming interest and the successful outcome, the tournament will now be part POMMSA annual calendar.