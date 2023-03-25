SOLO JOINS WIGMEN

He’s now contracted to the 2022 Digicel Cup Champions, Kroton Hela Wigmen.

Teaming up with reigning champions Hela Wigmen for the 2023 DigicelExxonMobil Cup will add depth to their backline after the departure of Junior Igila and Siki Konden to the Hunters.

His versatility, strength and his speed out wide is second to none. While at Dabaris, Solo formed a daring centre -wing combo with his own rival Dabaris team mate, and 2022 top try scorer Douglas Pirika. The duo blew a lot of their more fancied opponents out the park with skill, energy, and speed that became a trademark for the club that contributed to the club’s maiden top 6 play off.

While attending Baravoko Primary School, Solo naturally developed passion for rugby while watching the boys from across the road at Bava rugby park.

Sure enough he joined CRU competition and had a few stints with Harlequins and Nova clubs before transiting to rugby league two years ago while taking part in the Dabaris 9s tournament. That’s when he was slated to the Dabaris franchise.

After seeing his partner in crime and captain Morea Morea Jnr making the PNG Hunters this year, Solo is inspired to challenge himself and work extra hard to better his game and hopefully catch the attention of selectors.

Solo’s outstanding form last season also raised a few eye brows from rival clubs. Solo was approached by the Wigmen management after their playing stalk was depleted when key players were picked up the Hunters and Capras for 2023 the Hostplus Cup season. Solo took the offer with both hands and the rest is history.

Solo said he’s settled in well with his new club and can’t wait for the season to kickoff. At the back of his mind, he is committed to give his best and hopefully make the Hunters squad in 2024.