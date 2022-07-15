Slow Pitch Softball Grand Final

Both teams finished first and second in their pools and went through elimination play-off last week undefeated to qualify for the big dance.

Last weekend both teams knocked off the two best teams in their pool to book the big decider for tomorrow.

The Cup play-off will be an even contest, but the Lions have the edge over Trukai having defeated them in the normal pool games.

However, the grand final is a different story. Trukai knocked off the best team all year in Pool A in Swire Shipping Vikings last weekend to make the Cup final final. This is expected to be a thriller.

Meanwhile in the Plate final will be between Nasfund (2) and NAC Jets. Both teams finished on third spot in their respective pools.

NAC are season campaigners who have always featured in grand finals over the years and again making a final appearance.

Nasfund 2 knocked off the 4th placed AVIS Cruizers but is expected to face a big challenge from NAC, who come out as favourites.

For the Bowl play-off, Water PNG Ops and PNG Power Sparkies battle it out at the diamonds. Both teams have some notable softball players so expect an even contest.

Water PNG Ops (formerly Eda Ranu) won the Pool A grand final in 2019, so have the grand final experience to put up a strong fight however, PNG Power have the team to match them.

For the Shield play, Santos Blue Kumuls will meet Nasfund (1).