Sharks v Bulldogs: Finucane's milestone; Tracey called up

The Bulldogs however were not able to match it with the Eels in front of another sold out crowd at CommBank Stadium, with their new recruits, including captain Stephen Crichton and halfback Drew Hutchinson, still needing some time together to gel.

Despite being scoreless at half-time to trail 14-0, the Bulldogs fought their way back to a 12-point deficit with 10 minutes to play to show some fight before succumbing to the 26-8 loss.

Cronulla - who have been questioned in the past about their ability to topple top-eight sides - found a way to overturn a 12-6 scoreline at the break, with second-half tries to Ronaldo Mulitalo and Siosifa Talaka sealing the deal.

In the two clashes between the sides last year the Sharks racked up two big wins, piling on 81 points to 30 in the process.

Team News

Sharks: Royce Hunt (illness) has dropped out of the squad when it was reduced to 19 players, with Tuku Hau Tapuha promoted to the bench in his place. Fellow prop Braden Hamlin-Uele (knee) remains on the sidelines. Toby Rudolf has been named in the starting side. Dale Finucane celebrates his 250th NRL game (Bulldogs 66, Storm 152, Sharks 31).

Bulldogs: With Josh Addo-Carr ruled out for the next few weeks with an AC injury, new recruit Conner Tracey comes onto the wing after serving as 18th player last week. Coach Cameron Ciraldo has otherwise stuck solid with the team that went down to the Eels in Round 1, with no other changes made to the line-up. Bronson Xerri is the new replacement.

