Seven players withdraw from Manly side in protest of club's pride jersey

The Sea Eagles announced players would wear the rainbow-adorned jersey to promote the inclusion of the LGBTQ community in rugby league during their round 20 NRL game against the Roosters at Brookvale Oval.

However, just hours after the jersey was unveiled, Nine's Danny Weidler revealed that a number of players were seriously considering withdrawing from the game.

After an emergency meeting on Monday night, the seven confirmed they would not play.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the cohort cited cultural and religious grounds as their reason for not wanting to don the jersey.

The players are understood to be Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley.

It has been reported that the playing group was not consulted on the club's plans to wear the jersey prior to the unveiling on Monday.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Manly coach Des Hasler understood the players' reasons and supported their decisions not to play.

The club had initially planned to meet with the players at training on Tuesday, but the meeting was brought forward to Monday night.

The news came only hours after the club unveiled the "Everyone In League" jersey, which features rainbow colours in a section of the jersey that would normally be plain white.

Source: nine.com.au