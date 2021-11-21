Sepik Nines Challenge Set

There will be 16 teams in the men's division and four in the women’s with the tournament said to bring out the best in the region. The beautiful Wewak town is ready to welcome visiting rugby league teams who will converge at the Pora oval.

The tournament Project Manager and Chairman, Bradley Simon said that this is definitely bigger than last year with teams now coming from the Highlands, which is exciting for the event itself.

Simon is excited to note that for the first time this year, there's a good number of teams coming from the Highlands region especially from Southern Highlands, Western Highlands and Kainantu in Easwtern Highlands apart from NCD, East New Britian, West New Britain, Morobe and East Sepik in the men's division.

In the women’s division, teams will be coining in from NCD, Rabaul and East Sepik.

This year's Cup winners will pick up K15,000 for the men and the women K5000.

Teams will travel into Wewak starting tomorrow, Monday November 22 and they have been urged to adhere to strict Niupla Pasin Protocols throughout the tournament.

On behalf of the Sepik 9sTournament committee, Simon thanked Agmark Company and Agmark Gurias for sponsoring the tournament for the second year.