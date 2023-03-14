School Kriket Program launched

This year marks the 14th year of BSP and CPNG partnership in hosting the program that involves elementary, primary and secondary schools in the country.

BSP Mamose Area Manager, Barry Namongo said sport is an important part of children and young people’s education, not only for their physical fitness, but to create a sense of belonging and wellbeing to a community.

“Schools play an important role in connecting community sport, thus, we are incredibly honored to be here in helping our school increase the learning and sporting potential from one of the world award winning school sports programs,” said Namongo.

With the hope of sustaining and growing the BSP School program participation and enabling more schools to participate, BSP was grateful to launch the program in Lae.

“This fantastic program will increase student engagement in the sport of cricket, which has been building in recent times, and allow us to form a rewarding connection with the communities,” Namongo added.

Cricket PNG CEO Greg Campbell said the BSP School Kriket Program is focused on developing boys and girls’ participation in cricket.

“We believe our holiday cricket programs such as the school cricket blast will inspire more participating schools from Lae. This program creates pathways in the sport helping to build our next generation of players who hopefully become future PNG Lewas and PNG Barramundis.”

Since 2009, BSP has invested K5.52 million in total for the program accommodating 12 participating provinces in the country reaching 150,000 participants annually.

The program is by far the largest junior school program in the country and the largest junior sports program in the East Asia Pacific.